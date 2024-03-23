ISIS Claims Responsibility For Moscow Terror Attack That Killed 40

Previously, the United States had issued a cautionary message to Iran regarding a potential assault prior to the occurrence of two bombings in January. These bombings resulted in the death of at least 103 individuals and caused injuries to 211 others during a ceremony held in remembrance of Iran's former high-ranking military officer, Qassim Suleimani. Suleimani had been killed in a targeted airstrike carried out by a U.S. drone four years earlier. The responsibility for this attack was claimed by ISIS-K as well.