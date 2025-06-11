Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Begins with Snana Purnima: Check Complete Schedule and Significance

The much-awaited Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 has officially commenced with the grand celebration of Snana Purnima in Puri, Odisha, on June 11, 2025. This sacred ritual marks the beginning of a series of deeply spiritual events associated with the world-famous Rath Yatra festival, celebrated with immense devotion and grandeur across India and beyond.

What is Snana Purnima?

Snana Purnima, also known as Snana Yatra, is observed on the full moon day of the Jyestha month and is one of the most important rituals of the Jagannath tradition. On this day, the holy trinity — Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra — are brought out of the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath Temple and bathed with 108 pots of sacred water drawn from the temple’s golden well.

This sacred bathing takes place on the Snana Mandap, a specially built platform, and is the only day in the year when all three deities are visible to the public together in their complete form. It is believed that this ceremonial bath causes the deities to fall ill, symbolizing human vulnerability and the need for rest.

Anavasara: The Period of Divine Seclusion

Following the Saround 15 days, a period known as Anavasara. During this time, devotees believe that the divine beings are recovering from their “illness” and preparing for their next major public appearance — the Rath Yatra. The Anavasara period this year spans from June 13 to June 26, 2025. Nana Yatra, the deities are kept away from public view for

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Dates and Events

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, a nine-day-long festival, officially begins on June 27, 2025, and concludes on July 5, 2025. Below is the full schedule of the events:

Event Date Snana Purnima June 12, 2025 Anavasara (Rest Period) June 13–26, 2025 Gundicha Marjana June 26, 2025 Rath Yatra (Main Procession) June 27, 2025 Hera Panchami July 1, 2025 Bahuda Yatra (Return Journey) July 4, 2025 Suna Besha (Golden Attire) July 5, 2025 Niladri Bijay (Return to Temple) July 5, 2025

The Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in Ashadha begins at 1:25 PM on June 26 and ends at 11:19 AM on June 27, making June 27 the day of the main chariot procession.

About the Chariots: A Majestic Ride for the Gods

Each deity rides a unique, newly constructed wooden chariot every year:

Lord Jagannath rides the Nandighosha chariot, which stands 45 feet tall and has 16 wheels.

Lord Balabhadra rides the Taladhwaja, which is 44 feet high and has 14 wheels.

Goddess Subhadra rides the Darpadalana, standing 43 feet tall with 12 wheels.

These massive structures are pulled by thousands of devotees along the Grand Road (Bada Danda) to the Gundicha Temple, believed to be the home of their maternal aunt, symbolizing a familial visit.

Spiritual Significance and Mythological Origin

According to ancient lore, Goddess Subhadra once expressed her desire to visit the city. In response, Lord Jagannath took her and Lord Balabhadra on a chariot journey through the town. They visited their aunt Gundicha Devi’s home and stayed there for seven days. This divine journey gave rise to the Rath Yatra tradition, making it a celebration of divine love, unity, and community spirit.

A Global Celebration of Devotion and Unity

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is not only one of India’s most celebrated festivals but also among the largest religious gatherings in the world. The festival is inclusive and open to people of all faiths and communities. The act of pulling the chariots is considered a blessing and spiritual privilege, drawing lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year.

The Yatra stands as a symbol of equality, devotion, and universal brotherhood, celebrating the divine in a manner that transcends barriers of caste, religion, and nationality.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 is not merely a religious procession but a grand celebration of faith, culture, and tradition. With its majestic rituals and deep-rooted spiritual significance, it continues to enchant millions around the world. As the deities journey to their aunt’s temple and back, they carry with them the hopes, prayers, and devotion of countless followers.

