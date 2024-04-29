Big Blow to Congress as Indore Candidate Withdraws Nomination, Joins BJP

Amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh suffered a significant setback after its candidate for the Indore parliamentary seat, Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday.
District Election Officer Ashish Singh confirmed the withdrawal, stating, "Congress nominee Akshay Kanti Bam has withdrawn his candidacy for the Indore Lok Sabha seat."
Concurrently, state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya shared a photo with Bam on platform ‘X’, extending a warm welcome to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Vijayvargiya's post on X read, "Congress candidate from Indore Lok Sabha, Akshay Kanti Bam is welcomed to the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President J P Nadda, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State President VD Sharma.”
Indore will go to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13 with seven other parliamentary seats in the state.