Smriti Irani Commends "Change" In Rahul Gandhi's Politics

BJP leader Smriti Irani has highlighted a noticeable shift in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's political strategy, focusing on his increasing emphasis on caste politics. In a recent podcast, Irani remarked, "There has been a change in Rahul Gandhi's politics," suggesting that Gandhi’s recent actions mark a departure from his earlier approach.
Irani pointed out that Gandhi, after years of struggling to gain political traction, now sees success in focusing on caste issues. "When he speaks about caste, he for the first time in his political career speaks as an instrument," she stated. She also mentioned that Gandhi’s symbolic gestures, such as wearing a white T-shirt in Parliament, are part of a broader and more calculated strategy aimed at resonating with younger voters.
"They're planning a different game in politics now, and these guys are far from naive," Irani added, noting that Gandhi’s recent focus on caste is a deliberate attempt to connect with the masses, a move she described as unprecedented in his career.
Smriti Irani further argued that this shift in Gandhi's political tactics is in response to his earlier failures, particularly his efforts to appeal to the electorate by visiting temples, which she said were widely ridiculed. "Rahul Gandhi couldn't gain traction by visiting temples, it was being ridiculed," she explained, adding that Gandhi’s pivot to caste-based rhetoric is a calculated attempt to build political momentum.
Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Irani defeated Gandhi by a margin of 55,120 votes. However, in the 2024 election, Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma unseated Irani, winning by a significant margin of 1.67 lakh votes.