Union Minister Releases Commemorative Stamp at AIIA Goa's First Foundation Day

Addressing the gathering, Munjapara Mahendrabhai said, “The AllA Goa has recently completed one year and has earned its name in the field of Ayurveda globally. I am happy to announce that All India Institute of Ayurveda is signing an MOU with Andrew Yule & Company Limited (AYCL). The signing of MOU marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to further our understanding of the holistic benefits that tea can offer."