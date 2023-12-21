Union Minister Releases Commemorative Stamp at AIIA Goa's First Foundation Day

Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal marked the first foundation day of the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Goa by releasing a commemorative postal stamp in the august presence of MoS Ayush and WCD Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai and Vd. Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary Ministry of Ayush.
The significant event, jointly organized by the All India Institute of Ayurveda and India Post took place at the Transport Bhawan in New Delhi.
Among the distinguished guests present at the program were AIIA Director Prof Tanuja Manoj Nesari, AIIA Goa Dean Prof Sujata Kadam, Indian Post DG Smita Kumar name and RS Manku, CMD, Andrew Yule and other distinguish along with other dignitaries, underscoring the significance of this momentous occasion.
The satellite centre in Goa was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.
On this occasion, Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “I want to congratulate All India Institute of Ayurveda team as today to mark the first foundation day of the All India Institute of Ayurveda’s Goa we are releasing a commemorative postal stamp. The releasing the commemorative postal stamp of AIIA Goa is a proud moment for us. The step taken will give global recognition to Ayurveda."
The Minister also said that quality is determined for the better holistic health care system and AIIA is doing is also doing good.
Addressing the gathering, Munjapara Mahendrabhai said, “The AllA Goa has recently completed one year and has earned its name in the field of Ayurveda globally. I am happy to announce that All India Institute of Ayurveda is signing an MOU with Andrew Yule & Company Limited (AYCL). The signing of MOU marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to further our understanding of the holistic benefits that tea can offer."
The AIIA Goa, spanning a vast 50-acre campus, is meticulously modelled after its counterpart in Delhi. Its mission is to provide advanced preventive, diagnostic, and tertiary healthcare facilities.
Emphasizing the rich biodiversity and abundance of medicinal plants indigenous to the area, the AIIA satellite center in Goa is poised to make a substantial contribution to the practice of Ayurveda. Situated in an international tourist destination, the center is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting medical tourism in the country.
The All India Institute of Ayurveda is a premier institution in the field of Ayurveda, dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare services with motto of compassion with care . The AIIA Goa campus reflects the commitment to expanding Ayurvedic healthcare across regions.
India Post, the postal department of the Government of India, plays a pivotal role in the nation's communication and postal services. The collaboration with AIIA signifies a blend of traditional and modern practices for the benefit of society.