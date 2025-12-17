RR IPL 2026 Squad Update: Full Rajasthan Royals Squad, Player List, Buys, and Purse Details

Rajasthan Royals (RR) made a decisive statement at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, as the franchise focused on rebuilding after a ninth-place finish last season. The 2008 champions strengthened their bowling core and added young domestic talent while backing their existing batting group.
With all squad slots filled and a balanced mix of experience and youth, RR head into IPL 2026 with renewed intent.
Rajasthan Royals’ Strategy at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction
Rajasthan Royals entered the auction with clear priorities—bolstering their spin attack, adding pace options, and investing in uncapped Indian players. The franchise avoided excessive bidding wars but did not hesitate to push hard for players who fit their long-term vision.
The most notable move was the acquisition of Ravi Bishnoi, which reinforced RR’s spin department significantly.
Players Bought by Rajasthan Royals at IPL 2026 Auction
Rajasthan Royals signed nine players during the auction:
Ravi Bishnoi
Sushant Mishra
Yash Raj Punja
Vignesh Puthur
Ravi Singh
Aman Rao
Brijesh Sharma
Adam Milne
Kuldeep Sen
The signings included a mix of international experience and emerging Indian talent.
RR IPL 2026 Auction Buys with Price
|Player
|Auction Price
|Ravi Bishnoi
|₹7.20 crore
|Adam Milne
|₹2.40 crore
|Ravi Singh
|₹95 lakh
|Sushant Mishra
|₹90 lakh
|Kuldeep Sen
|₹75 lakh
|Yash Raj Punja
|₹30 lakh
|Vignesh Puthur
|₹30 lakh
|Aman Rao
|₹30 lakh
|Brijesh Sharma
|₹30 lakh
Bishnoi emerged as RR’s marquee buy after a competitive bidding contest involving multiple franchises.
RR Purse and Slot Status After Auction
Remaining Purse: ₹2.65 crore
Player Slots Remaining: 0
Overseas Slots Remaining: 0
Rajasthan Royals completed their squad efficiently while retaining financial flexibility.
Key Trades and Retentions Ahead of IPL 2026
Before the auction, RR made a bold decision by trading former captain Sanju Samson, bringing in experienced all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from the Chennai Super Kings. The move highlighted the franchise’s focus on leadership depth and long-term squad balance.
RR also retained their core batting unit, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
Retained Players for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026
Rajasthan Royals retained the following players:
Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, and Nandre Burger.
Players Released by Rajasthan Royals Before Auction
RR released several players ahead of the auction as part of their restructuring process, including:
Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, and Akash Madhwal.
Complete Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2026
Full RR IPL 2026 Squad:
Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen.
Rajasthan Royals approached the IPL 2026 auction with clarity and intent, focusing on strengthening their bowling attack while preserving a promising batting core. The addition of Ravi Bishnoi, experienced all-rounders through trades, and multiple young Indian players signals a structured rebuild aimed at long-term success.
RR will look to translate this revamped squad into improved on-field performances in the upcoming IPL season.
Also Read:
Lucknow Super Giants IPL Auction 2026: Full Squad, Retained Players, Purse Left and Strategy Explained
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Auction: Full CSK Squad, Retained Players, Purse and Team Strategy
Gujarat Titans Full Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Players List, Retentions and Auction Strategy
Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Full Squad: Complete DC Players List, Auction Buys, Retentions & Purse Details
KKR IPL 2026 Squad Update: Full Kolkata Knight Riders Squad, Player List, Buys, and Purse Details
MI IPL 2026 Squad Update: Full Mumbai Indians Squad, Player List, Buys, and Purse Details
PBKS IPL 2026 Squad Update: Full Punjab Kings Player List After Mini Auction