Privacy At Risk?: Google Accused Of Scanning Billions Of Users’ Photos Without Consent

Google has come under fire for allegedly accessing the private images of about 3 billion users without consent. Users have encountered several privacy and usage issues since Google released a new photo scanning technology for Android phones. When Google subtly added photo scanning capabilities through its SafetyCore framework in late 2024, many users became aware of the problem. Since the system appeared to scan content without express agreement, concerns about possible illegal monitoring quickly arose. Despite Google’s assurances, backlash grew, with many doubting the degree of control users actually had over the function. As users learned more about the fundamental features of the framework, the privacy and data security debate intensified.

Google allegedly uses AI algorithms to analyze these photos to enhance its own products. The company claimed that “SafetyCore enables on-device infrastructure to help users detect unwanted content,” assuring users that their privacy would not be violated without consent. According to 9to5Google, "Google Messages is now issuing sensitive content warnings that blur nude images on Android devices." Kaspersky noted that users could uninstall the SafetyCore app directly from Google Play or through their phone’s settings if they did not need or want the additional functions. However, it is important to remember that Google may reinstall the app during future updates, so users should be prepared for that.

Critics argue that this seriously compromises user privacy and data security, calling it a grave violation of their rights and a breach of trust. They are concerned that consumers often do not realize they may unintentionally grant deep access to their personal media for data analysis and AI training by accepting basic terms. Elon Musk even responded after critics on X (formerly Twitter) tagged Google and shared screenshots of the SafetyCore app, which was covertly installed on Android phones. Critics noted that the app "reportedly scans through your photo gallery and occupies 2 GB of space."

According to the company, the photo scanning technology is intended to protect users by identifying harmful or unlawful content. Google states that users consent to this process through the terms of service they accept when using Google services. The company maintains that the purpose of the scanning is user protection, not privacy invasion. These scans are said to take place entirely on the device using the SafetyCore framework, ensuring the process remains private. However, concerns persist due to the lack of clear user control over the feature.

