DAC Approves Rs 21,772 Crore for Defense Modernization Initiatives

In a significant move to bolster India’s defense capabilities, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for five major capital acquisition proposals totaling over Rs 21,772 crore. The approved proposals include a range of defense assets for the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Indian Army.

The key approvals include the procurement of fast attack crafts, advanced helicopters, electronic warfare systems, and upgrades to critical military assets, aimed at enhancing India's maritime security, air defense, and the longevity of its military equipment.

Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts: The DAC approved the procurement of 31 new water jet fast attack crafts for the Indian Navy. These vessels are designed for low-intensity maritime operations, including surveillance, patrol, search and rescue, and anti-piracy missions, particularly in India’s island territories and coastal regions. Their role will be crucial in safeguarding the nation’s vast maritime boundaries.

Fast Interceptor Crafts: A proposal for 120 fast interceptor crafts was also cleared by the DAC. These crafts will be instrumental in escorting high-value naval assets such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, and submarines, thereby enhancing coastal defense and securing strategic maritime areas.

Electronic Warfare Suite for Su-30 MKI: The DAC approved the procurement of an advanced electronic warfare suite for the IAF’s Su-30 MKI aircraft. The suite includes next-generation radar warning receivers and airborne self-protection jammer pods, aimed at boosting the aircraft's operational capabilities. This system will protect the Su-30 MKI from enemy radar and weapon systems during missions, ensuring greater efficacy in hostile air-defense environments.

Advanced Light Helicopters for the Coast Guard: To strengthen coastal security, the DAC cleared the procurement of six Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-IIIs (Maritime Role) for the Indian Coast Guard. These helicopters will bolster surveillance and operational response capabilities along India's extensive coastline.

Overhaul of Defence Assets: Additionally, approval was given for the overhaul of several key military assets. The Indian Army's T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMP infantry fighting vehicles, and engines of Sukhoi fighter aircraft will undergo extensive upgrades to enhance their service life and combat readiness.

These approvals reflect the government's commitment to enhancing the operational effectiveness and preparedness of India’s defense forces, ensuring their ability to respond swiftly and decisively to emerging security challenges.