HSLC Paper Leak: 2 Accused Teachers Relieved From Duties

In an update to the HSLC paper leak incident in Assam, the two accused teachers who were booked by the police in connection with the matter, were relieved from their duties on Tuesday.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police, who initiated an investigation into the matter after the General Science paper of the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations in Assam had to be cancelled as the question paper had been leaked.

Based on specific inputs, the CID team investigating the case took three people into custody including two teachers and a driver. The two teachers arrested in connection with the paper leak case were identified as Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das, while the driver was identified as Bindeshwar Tumung.

All three are employees of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School. Jyotirekha Borgohain was the Controller of Examinations at the school. Meanwhile, Mamoni Bora of Narakasur High School was given charge of the examination centre.

And now, the two accused teachers have been relieved from their respective duties. Moreover, the Principal of Sabitri Bharali High School in Guwahati, Narahari Barman has been entrusted the role of Assistant Controller of Examinations.

It may be noted that the other accused teacher in the case, Herambo Kumar Das was the former Assistant Controller of Examinations there.

Previously, a court in Guwahati had remanded three accused in the HSLC paper leak case in Assam to CID police’s custody.

According to reports, the court handed the custody of the three accused, who had been detained by CID of the Assam Police in connection with HSLC Class 10 General Science question paper leak, were remanded to three days of custody.

The CID will take them into custody and carry on with their interrogation as a part of the investigation into the controversy.