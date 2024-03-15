"Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh" Intensifies After Enactment of CAA!

Masum Billah, Bangladesh
Under the pretext of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Hindu persecution has escalated in Bangladesh, claimed Govind Chandra Pramanik.
In an exclusive interview with Asomiya Pratidin on Thursday, the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance General Secretary and advocate at Bangladesh Supreme Court stated that due to the enactment of this law in India, Hindus in Bangladesh have suffered even more. He alleged that since the CAA came into effect, Hindu persecution has doubled between 2014 and 2023. As a result, the enactment of this law will exacerbate Hindu persecution even further.
Pramanik asserted that in Bangladesh, the Hindu population dropped from 10.7% in 2015 to 7.9% in 2022 according to government statistics. Since 1947, so many Hindus have not left the country together, indicating a significant increase in Hindu persecution after 2014.
Pramanik further stated, "In Bangladesh, some communal people have been telling weak Hindu classes since the enactment of the CAA in India that your country (India) is giving citizenship. So, you leave. There is no need to stay in this country. This is an Islamic country. There is no place for Hindus here."
From a sympathetic perspective, it appears that the CAA is a great thing for Hindus. But the reality is that it will make the lives of Hindus in Bangladesh even more difficult. In the future, Hindus will be on the verge of extreme damage, Pramanik added.