"Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh" Intensifies After Enactment of CAA!

In an exclusive interview with Asomiya Pratidin on Thursday, the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance General Secretary and advocate at Bangladesh Supreme Court stated that due to the enactment of this law in India, Hindus in Bangladesh have suffered even more. He alleged that since the CAA came into effect, Hindu persecution has doubled between 2014 and 2023. As a result, the enactment of this law will exacerbate Hindu persecution even further.