Assam: Boat Capsizes In Brahmaputra Near Dhubri, Several Missing

A government official was among six others who went missing after a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Assam on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place near Dhubri in Assam. A boat carrying passengers lost control in the strong currents and capsized in the river.

As many as six people are currently missing including a circle officer. Immediately after the incident, a state disaster response force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, rescue operations have been launched and two people were rescued by the SDRF team.

Reports further stated that a team of government employees including the circle officer were headed for a site inspection when the boat capsized.

Further details are awaited.