Assam Govt Sets Max Speed Limit on Various Categories of Roads

The Assam government has fixed the maximum speed limit on various categories of roads and various classes of motor vehicles with effect from June 2.

The move comes after considering the opinions and views of different stakeholders regarding the proposal of speed limits in different types of roads in the state for various modes of vehicles.

According to a notification issued by the Assam transport department, the maximum speed limit on a 4-lane divided carriageway for passenger vehicles (non-transparent) having a maximum of eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat has been set at 100km/hr.

The maximum speed limit for vehicles falling under this category on roads within municipal limits and other roads will be 60 km/h and 80 km/h, respectively. As far as passenger vehicles (transport) comprising a maximum of eight seats in addition to the driver's seat is concerned, the maximum speed limit has been fixed at 80 km/h on the 4-lane divided carriageway, 70 km/h on other roads and 60 km/h on roads within municipal limits.



On the other hand, the maximum speed limit for motor vehicles, including both transport and non-transport, having nine or more seats in addition to the driver's seat (M2 and M3 category vehicles), has been fixed at 80 km per hour on 4-lane divided carriageway, 70 km per hour on other roads while for roads within municipal limit, it has been set at 60 km per hour.

Meanwhile, the speed limit for vehicles which are used for the transportation of goods (N category vehicles) has been fixed at 70 km/h, 60 km/h and 40 km/h respectively.



Three-wheeled (passenger goods) vehicles will have to adhere to the speed limit of 50 km/h on 4-lane divided carriageway, 50 km/h on other roads and 40 km/h on roads within municipal limits. As far as two-wheelers are concerned, the riders have been mandated to maintain the speed limit of 80 km/h on 4-lane divided carriageway, 60 km/h on other roads and 50 km/h on roads within municipal limits.

The notification also informed that the speed limits shall be decreased at specific locations such as accident-prone zones, black spots, areas under construction, areas requiring modification in engineering aspects, market areas, school areas, etc for the greater interest of public safety.

