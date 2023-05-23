Assam is an HIV-Vulnerable State: ASACS

The objective of the re-orientation workshop was to create awareness on HIV, injecting drugs and voluntary blood donation.

Addressing the gathering at the re-orientation workshop here at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati, ASACS project director Pomi Baruah said, “There is an estimated 26,000 injecting drug users in the state which are aiding in the rise of HIV-positive cases in the state. Therefore, awareness and abstinence from high-risk behaviour are the only ways of HIV prevention.”