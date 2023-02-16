ATTSA, Other Associations protest against Land Encroachment in Mariani

The members of All Assam Tea Tribes Student Association (ATTSA) along with All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and other unions on Thursday held a protest against the invasion of Nagas in the Mariani area of Jorhat.

The ATTSA held a mass protest demanding eviction of Naga encroachment in the Desoi Reserve Forest in Mariani.

While speaking to Pratidin Time, one of the residents informed that encroachers occupied Desoi valley before and now they have encroached into some of the areas in Nagajanka grant of Mariani.

Earlier, in May, 2021 some unidentified miscreants who were suspected to be from Nagaland fired at Assam politician Rupjyoti Kurmi when he went to look into allegations that some people from Nagaland encroached on land along the Assam Nagaland border.

Again, last year Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio after a fruitful discussion with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma said that both the states are ready for out-of-the court settlement of their decades old state border dispute. Both the states agreed to share royalty from petroleum from the disputed area.

It is to be mentioned that the Assam government had filed a case in the Supreme Court in 1988 for resolving the border dispute.

The Nagaland CM said a delegation from Assam and Nagaland will meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi in early February and discuss the way forward.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes in.