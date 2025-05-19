Bogus Appointment Message Goes Viral; Minister Pijush Hazarika Urges Caution

A fake message circulating on social media about permanent appointments in the Assam Water Resources Department has triggered widespread concern. In response to the misinformation, the department’s Chief Engineer has lodged a formal complaint with the Basistha Police Station, seeking strict action against those responsible.

According to sources, some miscreants spread a false message claiming that contractual (MR) employees of the Water Resources Department would receive permanent appointment letters on May 20 at the department's head office. The message is believed to have been designed to mislead innocent individuals.

Reacting strongly to the incident, Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika clarified that the department has not issued any notification regarding new appointments. Condemning the act, the minister took to social media to warn the public against falling for such fake claims and urged everyone to remain vigilant.

Chief Engineer Bhaskar Sarma, in his complaint, has demanded strict action against those involved in spreading misinformation and attempting to manipulate public sentiment through social media platforms.

The department has reiterated that any official announcements will be made through proper government channels only.

