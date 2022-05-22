Cachar DC Conducts Raids Against Unscrupulous Traders For Price Hike Of Commodities

Amid devastating floods across the state, Cachar District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli conducted raids against unscrupulous traders for allegedly involved in selling vegetables and essential commodities in increased prices.

At a time when the whole district is reeling under devastating floods with surface transport entirely cut off, Cachar is witnessing a massive surge in prices of vegetables and essential, causing uproar among common people.

On the direction of the DC, officials of district agriculture and food & Civil supply department launched a massive campaign to curb the black marketing in agriculturally produced vegetables and essential commodities available in the markets in various parts of the district.

The departmental officials conducted raids in Silchar's Phatak Bazar, Tarapur, Ranghirkhari including few vegetable markets and shops selling essential commodities under Lakhipur, Katigorah circle and other markets in the district to keep prices under control.

Expressing her views, Jalli stated that these kind of raids are being conducted against unscrupulous traders for allegedly involved in price hiking in the district.

“There is no shortage of essential commodities in the district, people should not buy excess foods and store them at their home. This will lead to artificial crisis. We have enough stock of commodities so there is nothing to panic” she said.

She stated that if any trader or vendor is found involved in malpractices, strict legal action will be taken against them by the district administration.

People should refrain themselves from spreading rumours, DC Jalli added.

Further, the DC also thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and expressed her gratitude towards initiatives taken by the state government for emergency flight arrangements between Silchar and Guwahati at a subsidised rate of Rs 3000 and guardian Minister Ashok Singhal for his efforts towards relieving plight of flood victims.

Meanwhile, electric supply has been restored in some areas of Silchar town. In few areas, repairing works are being carried by APDCL staff to restore uninterrupted power supply. Drinking water is also being supplied by tankers in many parts of the town from municipal board.

It may be mentioned that there are 99 relief camps in the district where flood affected people have taken shelter.

In the relief camps, authorities took necessary steps to ensure supply of food materials and health care to the flood victims.

