Devi Prasad Bagrodia To be Conferred With Basudev Jalan Award 2022

The Asom Sahitya Sabha, one of the most prominent literary organizations in the northeastern region of India, has announced the recipient of the prestigious Basudev Jalan Sonwarani Award for 2022.

The honour will be conferred upon Devi Prasad Bagrodia.

Bagrodia is a noted writer and poet who has made a significant contribution to Assamese literature.

The award will be presented to Bagodia on May 7, in a ceremony organized by the Asom Sahitya Sabha. The Sabha has expressed its pleasure in recognizing Bagodia's significant contributions to the literary world, and hopes that the award will inspire other writers to strive for excellence in their work.

The award is named after Basudev Jalan, a well-known philanthropist and supporter of literature, and is presented annually to recognize outstanding achievements in the field of literature. Bagodia's contributions to the world of Assamese literature have been widely acclaimed, and his work has been praised for its originality and depth.

Earlier, from January 31 to February 4, the LXXVI session of Asom Sahitya Sabha, the oldest and most revered literary body of Assam and Assamese language was held at Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district.