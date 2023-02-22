SC Grants Temporary Bail to Akhil Gogoi in UAPA Case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Sivsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi in UAPA case.

The UAPA case was registered against him by National Investigation Academy in connection with the protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill.

According to sources, the NIA had approached the Supreme Court regarding the case.

Gogoi appealed the Supreme Court against the High Court Verdict.

It is to be mentioned that MLA Gogoi will be presented before the High Court on Thursday.

A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal said that it will hear the matter on Friday and ordered that Gogoi should not be taken into custody until then.

Gogoi and three others were booked for the offences in relation to December 2019 protests and speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and alleged links to Maoist organisations.

They were charged under various provisions of Unlawful Prevention Activities Act (UAPA) and for Sedition (section 124A), promoting enmity between religious groups (section 153A) and 153B (Statement against national integration) under the Indian Penal Code.