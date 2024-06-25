CJI Chandrachud Announces Lok Adalat From July 29 To Address Mounting Case Backlog

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced the commencement of the Lok Adalat on July 29, urging citizens to take advantage of the initiative to address the significant backlog of cases.
The special Lok Adalat, scheduled from July 29 to August 3, is part of the Supreme Court's activities commemorating its 75th anniversary.
In his message, CJI Chandrachud said, “"From July 29 to August 3, the Supreme Court is organising a special Lok Adalat. This is part of a series of activities which the Supreme Court is observing to commemorate the 75th year since the establishment of the Apex court."
"Most significantly, we are all judges, as people dedicated to the institution of justice, concerned about the large backlog of cases. The Lok Adalat represents a very informal and technology-based solution to resolve cases involving our citizens to their satisfaction in a purely voluntary consensual mode," the CJI added.
"Therefore, on behalf of all my colleagues and the staff of the Supreme Court, I would appeal to all the citizens who have cases before the court and to all lawyers and advocates on record to take advantage and benefit of this opportunity in an attempt to resolve the cases speedily in a manner that is acceptable to all contesting parties," CJI Chandrachud said.
The Lok Adalat serves as an alternative dispute resolution forum, amicably settling disputes pending in court or at the pre-litigation stage. Established under the Legal Services Authorities Act of 1987, Lok Adalats' awards are deemed civil court decrees, binding and final with no appeal allowed. However, parties dissatisfied with the awards can initiate litigation by filing a case in the appropriate court.
The special Lok Adalat offers benefits such as swift dispute resolution, final and executable awards, cost-effective proceedings, and court fee refunds. It will address cases suitable for settlement, including matrimonial and property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition, compensation, service, and labor issues pending before the Supreme Court, facilitating their speedy disposal.