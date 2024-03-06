Jabalpur University Neglects Exam After Issuing Admit Cards, Sparks Student Outrage

Following claims from students that the university neglected to administer the MSc Computer Science first semester paper, which was scheduled for March 5, 2024, Jabalpur Rani Durgavati University was plunged into pandemonium.
When university students met the vice-chancellor while wearing blindfolds, it created a stir. These students alleged that the university forgot to conduct the MSc Computer Science first semester paper whose schedule and admit card was released by the university.
NSUI alleges that if the papers were cancelled, it should have been informed to all the students to whom admission cards were issued earlier. However, the university did not do so because of which the students had to face problems. A total of 10 students were going to appear in this examination.
The Vice-Chancellor has issued orders for an investigation into this irregularity.
On February 14, 2024, the university announced the schedule for the MSc Chemistry Third Semester, Computer Science First Semester, and Computer Science Third Semester 2023–2024. All three courses had exams scheduled from February 21 to March 13 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The 'Computer Organization and Assembly Language' paper for the MSc first semester was supposed to be held on March 5, according to the schedule. The admission cards had also been given to the students.
On Tuesday morning, at 8:00 in the morning, candidates from various districts, including Jabalpur, arrived at the institution. When the students reached the university, they were informed that there was no examination and the university did not even prepare the question papers.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajesh Verma and Registrar Deepesh Mishra promptly announced an updated exam schedule after observing the commotion. The officials conducting the examination have been given three days to respond to the investigation into this irregularity.