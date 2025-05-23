The Moment Of “Thousand Fireflies Lighting up a Single Sky”

The dim lights were sprinkling when Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi rose to the dais to receive the International Booker Prize amidst standing ovation and cheering--a moment of proud for India and the Kannada language.

But for Banu Mushtaq, the creator of Heart Lamp, it was a moment of a thousand fireflies lighting up a single sky, as she uttered in her speech.

“If I may borrow a phrase from my own culture: this moment feels like a thousand fireflies lighting up a single sky – brief, brilliant, and utterly collective”—Banu Mushtaq, India’s Booker winner for the year said.

An unassuming Banu said—“To even stand among these extraordinary finalists is an honour I’ll never forget. And I accept this great honour not as an individual, but as a voice raised in chorus with so many others.”

Mushtaq Banu’s speech reflected her deep faith on inclusivity of the diversity—“I am happy for the entire world which is full of diversity and inclusiveness. I am happy for myself and my translator Deepa Bhasthi.”

“This is more than a personal achievement – it is an affirmation that we, as individuals and as a global community, can thrive when we embrace diversity, celebrate our differences, and uplift one another. Together, we create a world where every voice is heard, every story matters, and every person belongs.”

Displaying her belief on universality of story telling, Banu went on saying—“This book is my love letter to the idea that no story is ‘local’ – that a tale born under a banyan tree in my village can cast shadows as far as this stage to night.”

“To every reader who journeyed with me: you’ve made my Kannada language a shared home. It is a language that sings of resilience and nuance. To write in Kannada is to inherit a legacy of cosmic wonder and earthly wisdom.”

Banu didn’t forget to emphasize that literature is the bridge for humanity in a divided world and said—“This book was born from the belief that no story is ever ‘small’ – that in the tapestry of human experience, every thread holds the weight of the whole.”

“In a world that often tries to divide us, literature remains one of the last sacred spaces where we can live inside each other’s minds, if only for a few pages. To every reader who trusted me with their time: thank you for letting my words wander into your heart.”

Hoping for the continuity of bridging people and lands, Banu said—“Tonight isn’t an endpoint – it’s a torch passed. May it light the way for more stories from unheard corners, more translations that defy borders, and more voices that remind us: the universe fits inside every ‘I.’”

“Thank you, from the depths of my soul”-- Banu Mushtaq ended her moment of thousand fireflies lighting up a single sky.