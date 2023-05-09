Mizoram: Chakma Council Polls Record 84% Voter Turnout

Over 84 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Tuesday in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) election in Mizoram, official information stated.
The polls that were held in 19 seats concluded peacefully. The State Election Commission had countermanded the election to the Rengkhashya constituency due to the death of the BJP candidate, who was allegedly killed in a clash on May 4.
There are 34,474 voters, including 17,019 females, in the Chakma council area. On the other hand, 74 candidates were in the fray for the elections. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP and Congress fielded candidates in all the seats, while main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) nominated candidates in 13 seats.
Meanwhile, counting of the votes will be held on May 11.