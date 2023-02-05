List of Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu: 1920 to present

Tamil Nadu is a state in southern India known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant history. The state is the birthplace of the Tamil language and home to several ancient Hindu temples, including the famous Meenakshi Temple in Madurai and the Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur. Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, is a major economic hub and a center for South Indian classical dance and music. Tamil Nadu is also renowned for its scenic beauty, with several hill stations, beaches, and wildlife sanctuaries that attract tourists from around the world. The state is one of the largest producers of agricultural products in India, including rice, sugarcane, and bananas. Tamil Nadu is a significant contributor to the Indian economy, with a thriving automobile industry and a rapidly growing information technology sector. In this post, we have listed the names of all the people who have served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu to date.