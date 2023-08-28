Empathy Unveiled: Understanding Persons With Disabilities And Mapping A Way Forward

In a world that often moves at a rapid pace, it is essential to pause and reflect on the challenges faced by the person with Disability . Their struggles, often invisible to the casual observer, are profound and multifaceted. Understanding these struggles is the first step towards fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society. Here, we delve into the world of those who overcome obstacles daily and explore the steps needed to enhance the quality of their lives.My one month summer Internship in the Department of Disability Studies,Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous) was an eye-opening journey that forever altered my perspective on life and humanity. The experience enriched my understanding of disability, broadened my horizons, and left me with a deep sense of empathy and compassion.I want to thank HOD, Department of Disability Studies ,Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous) Dr.Pankaj Jyoti Gogoi for guiding me through the intricacies of disability studies, opening doors to profound insights and invaluable practical knowledge. Your commitment to bridging the gap between theory and real-world application has equipped me with the tools to navigate this intricate field.