After Bail in Rape Case, Assam Man Hunts Down and Kills Complainant

In a shocking incident in Assam’s Chirang district, a 30-year-old man out on bail for an attempted rape case brutally murdered the woman who had filed the complaint against him.

The accused, Mukha Basumatary, was arrested by police on Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after being released from jail.

According to reports, Basumatary had been arrested earlier this year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with a 2023 case involving the attempted rape of a minor girl. The First Information Report (FIR) in that case was filed by a 40-year-old woman, a relative of the victim, who actively pursued legal action against him.

Basumatary was granted bail by a local court last week and was released from Chirang district jail on Tuesday afternoon. Within hours of his release, he travelled to the woman’s village under Runikata police station limits.

Taking advantage of her being alone at home, Basumatary allegedly forced his way into the house and stabbed her multiple times with a sharp weapon. Locals who heard her cries rushed to the spot and informed the police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries on the way.

“This appears to be a case of revenge. The deceased woman was a close family member of the minor survivor in the earlier case. The accused has been arrested and interrogation is underway,” Chirang Superintendent of Police Akshat Garg said.

He added that the body has been sent for postmortem and important evidence has been collected from the crime scene.

