Excitement Builds As 'The Conclave 2024' Lines Up Exciting Panelists

The first day we have seven sessions lined up including one-on-ones and panel discussions. Sadin-Pratidin Group Director Smitakshi B Goswami will discuss security of women and children in a session titled ‘Igniting Compassion: Taking action against child trafficking’ with Nobel laureate and social activist Kailash Satyarthi. Pratidin Time political editor Nayan Pratim Kumar will then moderate a panel discussion titled ‘Adaptation and resilience strategies toward addressing the challenges of climate change’ with panelists Jatindra Sarma, Dr Dipankar Saharia, Dr Mitul Baruah, and Kham Khan Suan Hausing. This will be followed by Pratidin Time consulting editor and senior journalist Mrinal Talukdar will have a face-to-face with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on ‘Coalition politics, new NDA and Modi 3.0’.