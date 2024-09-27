Excitement Builds As 'The Conclave 2024' Lines Up Exciting Panelists

With ‘The Conclave 2024’, the third edition of Northeast’s premier media conclave, just a few days away, excitement has been building around the event. Organised by Pratidin Media Network in association with Dalmia Cement and Annapurna, in the national capital, ‘The Conclave’ has strived to provide a platform for policymakers and stakeholders to come together for thought-provoking discussions aimed at changing the future of the Northeast region.
Two previous editions of ‘The Conclave’ have seen eminent panelists from politicians, academicians, activists, and intellectuals to sportspersons and entertainment industry luminaries have inspiring and thought-provoking discussions with fun-filled moments. This year, it promises to raise the standards with a lineup of renowned panelists taking part in a host of sessions. So, here’s a sneak peek:
The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at ‘The Conclave 2024’ with Union Minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attending as the Guest of Honour. They will give the keynote addresses on the first day. The event is going to be held at ‘The Ashok’ hotel on October 5 and 6.
The first day we have seven sessions lined up including one-on-ones and panel discussions. Sadin-Pratidin Group Director Smitakshi B Goswami will discuss security of women and children in a session titled ‘Igniting Compassion: Taking action against child trafficking’ with Nobel laureate and social activist Kailash Satyarthi. Pratidin Time political editor Nayan Pratim Kumar will then moderate a panel discussion titled ‘Adaptation and resilience strategies toward addressing the challenges of climate change’ with panelists Jatindra Sarma, Dr Dipankar Saharia, Dr Mitul Baruah, and Kham Khan Suan Hausing. This will be followed by Pratidin Time consulting editor and senior journalist Mrinal Talukdar will have a face-to-face with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on ‘Coalition politics, new NDA and Modi 3.0’.
After lunch, Mrinal Talukdar will return with another one-on-one session with AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot on ‘New age politic, state elections 2024, rise of opposition and more…’. This will be followed by Pratidin Time executive editor will take over with an interview with Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in a session titled ‘Is Manipur far away from Delhi?’. Pratidin Media Network Director of Business, Rishi Baruah will then sit with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to discuss geopolitics in a session named ‘India and its neighbours’.
The itineraries for Day 2 of ‘The Conclave 2024’ include four panel discussions, two riveting one-on-one interactions and fun-filled conclusion. Smitakshi B Goswami will kick things off with an interaction with newly inducted Delhi Chief Minister Aitshi Marlena followed by Rishi Baruah hosting Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. This will be followed by a session on sports with Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, Lakhya Konwar, and Arjun Madathil Ramachandran sitting with Sunit Bhuyan. Nandini Editor Maini Mahanta will host a thought-provoking session titled ‘Beyond Breaking News: Reimagining journalism for a healthy democracy’ with panelists Yogendra Yadav, Sanjay Sharma, Patricia Mukhim, Karma Paljor and Monalisa Changkija.
After lunch, Pratidin Time Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia will be joined by Dilip Saikia, Pramod Boro, and Akhil Gogoi for a political session. Nitumoni Saikia will stay for another entertainment session titled ‘Vision, Passion and Creativity: What is required to reach out to the global audience?’. He will be joined by Joi Barua, Dominic Sangma and Utpal Borpujari.
Bringing an end to two days of relentless deliberation, Joi Barua and Band will perform live for ‘The Conclave 2024’ attendees in what promises to be an amazing conclusion.