Iran Key Source of Terror, Must Not Acquire Nuclear Weapons: G7 Leaders

As tensions continue to rise in West Asia, leaders of the G7 countries have released a statement supporting Israel’s right to defend itself while also urging peace in the region. Meeting in Canada ahead of a key summit, the G7 leaders stressed the need to protect civilians on both sides.

"We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," the statement read.

In a sharp critique of Iran, the G7 declaration described Tehran as the “principal source of regional instability and terror,” and reiterated their long-standing opposition to a nuclear-armed Iran. “We have consistently maintained that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon,” the statement said, urging a resolution to the Iranian crisis that could lead to broader de-escalation, including a ceasefire in Gaza.

The leaders also said they’re watching the impact of the conflict on global oil prices and are ready to act if needed.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump left the G7 meeting early. Reports say he’s trying to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters that Trump had made a proposal to both countries, hoping to stop the fighting and begin larger talks. “If the US can help bring a ceasefire, we fully support it,” Macron said.

Trump also took to Truth Social, urging people to evacuate Iran and once again stressed that Iran must not be allowed to build nuclear weapons. “Iran should have signed the deal I offered. What a shame,” he posted. “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I’ve said it again and again!”

The conflict between Israel and Iran has now entered its fifth day, with heavy missile strikes on both sides. According to CNN, at least 224 people have died in Iran since the clashes began, while Israel has reported 24 deaths. Civilians continue to be caught in the crossfire as the fighting intensifies.

