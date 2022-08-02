US: Several Feared Dead In Washington Mass Shooting

Multiple people are feared dead after a mass shooting in Northeast Washington, not far from Capitol Hill in the United States on Monday night.

According to reports, the shooting started at about 8.30 pm (local time) in the 1500 block of F Street North East.

A tweet by the Metropolitan Police Department stated that there were multiple victims, however, the numbers were not revealed. None of the victims have been identified and no suspect information has been released at this time.

Even Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman said that multiple victims were found. A neighbour, one of several gathered at the scene as ambulances lined the street, said she heard at least 15 gunshots, according to The Washington Post.

The US has been witnessing an increase in incidents of gun violence across the country in recent times. In view of the same, President Joe Biden had said that there should be a ban on assault weapons for the sake of protecting children and families or raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21.

On May 24, a mass shooting incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed. This was the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed.