The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a remarkable upsurge in the usage of OTT (Over The Top) streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. MX player is one of them. Due to the widespread lockdowns and social distancing measures, people have resorted to these platforms for their daily dose of amusement. The diverse range of content provided by these platforms including movies, documentaries, TV shows, and web series, kept individuals occupied and entertained in these unprecedented times. Numerous filmmakers, who were constrained to postpone their theatrical releases owing to the pandemic, opted to release their films directly on these platforms. This trend has not only opened up new prospects for content creators but has also revolutionized the way media is consumed, rendering OTT platforms an integral constituent of the entertainment industry. In this article, we have written about the 11 most gripping thrillers available on MX Player.
Dharavi Bank is a Bollywood movie that stars the talented trio of Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sonali Kulkarni. The movie, directed by Sumit Kakkad, got released on November 19, 2022. The movie has garnered an impressive IMDb rating of 9.3 out of 10, with fans eagerly anticipating its release. Suniel Shetty's OTT debut has been praised for its gripping storyline, outstanding performances, and brilliant direction. It's an instant hit of MX Player originals, and the buzz around it is only increasing day by day
Matsya Kaand is a thrilling crime series that stars Ravi Dubey, Ravi Kishan, Pritam Jaiswal, and Rajesh Sharma. The series, directed by Ajay Bhuwan, premiered on November 18, 2021, and has received widespread critical acclaim. Ravi Dubey's digital debut has been the talk of the town, and his performance has been praised by both fans and critics alike. Veteran Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan plays a hardcore inspector role, adding to the intensity of the series. The plot revolves around a group of criminals who call themselves artists, and the story is packed with twists and turns that keep the audience hooked till the very end. Matsya Kaand has an impressive IMDb rating of 8.9 out of 10 and is considered one of the most entertaining and thrilling web series of 2021.
Bhaukal is a gripping crime thriller that takes place in the heart of Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Mohit Raina plays Naveen Sikhera, a tough cop who takes on the notorious gangs of Shaukeen Gand and Dedha Brothers, to cleanse the city from their terror. With the help of Abhimanyu Singh and Bidita Bag, Naveen embarks on a journey to restore law and order in the city. Produced by Sameer Nair, Bhaukal consists of 10 spine-chilling episodes, making it one of the most popular shows on the MX player platform.
Ek Thi Begum is a biographical crime thriller that tells the story of Ashraf Bhatkar, played by Anuja Sathe. The show revolves around her quest for revenge against the notorious criminal Maqsood, played by Ajay Gehi, who was responsible for her husband's death. With Ankita Mohan in a supporting role, Ek Thi Begum is an intriguing and captivating show that has received a 9/10 rating on IMDb. Produced by Ninad Raikar, the show consists of 26 episodes spread across two seasons
Hello Mini is a romantic thriller that follows the life of Rivanah Banerjee, played by Anuja Joshi. After moving from Bengal to Mumbai, Rivanah begins to notice someone is following her, leading her to unravel a mystery that puts her life in danger. Mrinal Dutt and Anshul Pandey co-star in the show, which is based on Novoneel Chakraborty's Stranger Trilogy. Directed by Faruk Kabir, Hello Mini has a total of three seasons and 35 episodes and was produced by Applause Entertainment and Rose Audio Visuals.
Broken But Beautiful 3 is a heart-warming love story that beautifully portrays the complexities of relationships. The late actor Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee have done a remarkable job in portraying their characters. The show is created by Ekta Kapoor and developed by Santosh Singh, it has gained a lot of popularity among the audience with an IMDb rating of 8.7 out of 10. The third season of the show takes a different direction from the previous two seasons and explores the theme of love and loss. The chemistry between Sidharth and Sonia is palpable and their performances have been widely appreciated by the
The Test Case is a compelling show that follows the journey of Captain Shikha Sharma, played by Nimrat Kaur, who is the first woman to join the special forces. The show has been directed by Vinay Waikul and Nagesh Kukunoor and features an ensemble cast of Juhi Chawla, Rahul Dev, and Atul Kulkarni. The Test Case is a perfect blend of action, drama, and emotions. The show has an IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10 and is known for its powerful performances and gripping storyline..
High is a gripping mystery thriller that takes the viewers on a thrilling ride. The show features Ranvir Shorey, Nikhil Oberoi, and Shweta Basu Prasad in the lead roles and has been directed by Nikhil Rao. High tells the story of a drug addict named Shiv Mathur, who finds himself in a rehab center run by three doctors. The doctors develop a counter-drug that disrupts the drug market, and soon they find themselves in trouble with the drug lord Ghulam Bhai and Munna. The show has an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10 and is known for its unique storyline and impressive performances.
Aashram Series is a gripping and controversial show that has been making headlines for its unapologetic depiction of a conman masquerading as a saint. Bobby Deol plays the role of the charismatic and manipulative Kashipur wale baba Nirala, who uses his religious authority to exploit and control his followers. The show has been lauded for its intense storytelling, powerful performances, and realistic portrayal of the dark underbelly of religious cults. The series has two successful seasons, and the third season is highly anticipated. It is directed by Prakash Jha, and produced by Prakash Jha Productions.
Raktanchal is a gritty and violent crime drama set in the 1980s Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The show is inspired by true events and follows the rise of a powerful and ruthless gangster, played by Nikitin Dheer. The show features a lot of profanity and graphic violence, and is not for the faint of heart. It has been praised for its realistic portrayal of the criminal underworld, and for its intense and gripping storytelling. The show is produced by Pinaka Studios Pvt Ltd in collaboration with Mahima Productions.
Queen is a period biographical drama that tells the story of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha. The show has been praised for its excellent performances, especially by Ramya Krishnan, who plays the lead role. The series follows Jayalalitha's life, from her childhood to her entry into politics. It is directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, and written by Reshma Ghatala. The show has 11 episodes in its first season and is available in Tamil, Hindi, and English.