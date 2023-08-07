The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a remarkable upsurge in the usage of OTT (Over The Top) streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. MX player is one of them. Due to the widespread lockdowns and social distancing measures, people have resorted to these platforms for their daily dose of amusement. The diverse range of content provided by these platforms including movies, documentaries, TV shows, and web series, kept individuals occupied and entertained in these unprecedented times. Numerous filmmakers, who were constrained to postpone their theatrical releases owing to the pandemic, opted to release their films directly on these platforms. This trend has not only opened up new prospects for content creators but has also revolutionized the way media is consumed, rendering OTT platforms an integral constituent of the entertainment industry. In this article, we have written about the 11 most gripping thrillers available on MX Player.