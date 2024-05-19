Aimee Baruah Walks Red Carpet of Cannes in Mekhela Sador Designed by Momita Sharma

Renowned Assamese actress Aimee Baruah walked onto the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival wearing a muga silk mekhela sador designed by Momita Sharma, adorned with ancient Assamese designs such as Goj Bota and Gam Kharu.
The Goj Bota design is an ancient pattern from Assam, featuring intricate floral and geometric shapes that date back to the time of the Ahom Dynasty when muga silk was a luxury and still is considered so. This design symbolizes the rich cultural and natural beauty of Assam. On the other hand, the Gum Kharu motif is a traditional symbol of prosperity and protection deeply rooted in Assamese culture.
The designer skillfully incorporated the classic Goj Bota design and Gum Kharu motif into this muga silk mekhela sador, utilizing five different threads and colors to create intricate patterns with the blend of Eri, Cotton, and Guna yarn showcasing the artistry and craftsmanship of Assam's handloom industry.
Mrs Momita Sharma, a passionate individual deeply inspired by Assamese culture and the art of handloom. With a profound love for different fabric materials and weaving techniques, Momita embarked on a journey that led to the creation of Juthika, a boutique that encapsulates her vision and dedication. Named in honor of her grandmother, Juthika was established on March 13 2021.
Momita's unwavering passion for handloom craftsmanship shines through in every creation, with her Khal located in Bhetapara where all the weaving takes place to create the artistic attires. Delighted by the intricate process of weaving and the beauty of traditional fabrics, Momita Sharma's dedication to preserving and celebrating Assamese culture is truly reflected in the essence of Juthika's creations.