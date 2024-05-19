Aimee Baruah Walks Red Carpet of Cannes in Mekhela Sador Designed by Momita Sharma

Mrs Momita Sharma, a passionate individual deeply inspired by Assamese culture and the art of handloom. With a profound love for different fabric materials and weaving techniques, Momita embarked on a journey that led to the creation of Juthika, a boutique that encapsulates her vision and dedication. Named in honor of her grandmother, Juthika was established on March 13 2021.

Momita's unwavering passion for handloom craftsmanship shines through in every creation, with her Khal located in Bhetapara where all the weaving takes place to create the artistic attires. Delighted by the intricate process of weaving and the beauty of traditional fabrics, Momita Sharma's dedication to preserving and celebrating Assamese culture is truly reflected in the essence of Juthika's creations.