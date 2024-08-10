Entertainment

Hiccups and Hookups Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

The Hindi web series “Hiccups & Hookups” is adapting up for its moment season. Coordinated by Kunal Kohli, this arrangement proceeds to capture the funny and sincere minutes of an offbeat family.

Here’s a comprehensive direct on what to anticipate from the season 2 of Hiccups and Hookups. 

Release  Date Information

Details on the exact release date for Season 2 are currently unavailable. The first season debuted on November 26, 2021, on Lionsgate Play. For the most accurate and updated information regarding the release, check official announcements and streaming platforms.

Cast of Hiccups and Hookups Season 2

Season 2 will likely highlight the same star-studded cast as the to begin with. The primary on-screen characters include:

  • Lara Dutta as Vasudha

  • Prateik Babbar as Akhil

  • Shinnova as Kay

  • Meiyang Chang as Rinzing

  • Meera Chopra  as Fat

  • Ayn Zoya as Ila

  • Keshav Uppal  as Kirit

  • Neha Mahajan  as Sharmila

  • Divya Seth Shah as Gayatri Rao

Plot and Storyline

The series continues to explore the lives of Vasudha, a single mother adjusting to life after separation, her commitment-averse brother Akhil, and her teenage daughter Kay. The show presents their life through a mix of candid conversations, dating scenarios, sibling interactions, and mother-daughter conflicts.

Production Details

  • Executive: Kunal Kohli

  • Maker:  Kunal Kohli

  • Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play

  • Shooting Areas: Particular areas have not however been disclosed.

What to Expect

Season 2 is set to bring back the locks in and engaging elements from the to begin with season. Anticipate more of the same mix of dramatization and comedy as the characters bargain with their special individual challenges and relationships.

Although the exact release date and trailer for “Hiccups & Hookups” Season 2 are to be reported, the series' returning cast and compelling storyline make it an exceedingly expected continuation. 

Keep an eye on official declarations for the most recent upgrades and get ready for another circular of locks in family dramatization on Lionsgate Play.

Q

1. What is the story of hiccups and hookups?

A

A recently separated single mother, her commitment-phobic and successful younger brother, and her smart but confused teenaged daughter - all of whom, make a sweet, unconventional family of three try their best to handle dating, relationships, and life.

Q

2. Who is responsible for the production of Hiccups & Hookups?

A

The series is directed and produced by Kunal Kohli.

