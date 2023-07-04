Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi' Set to Enchant Audiences with a March 2024 Theatrical Release

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to dazzle the big screen with their upcoming film, "Mr. And Mrs. Mahi." The highly anticipated sports drama directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his work in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 15, 2024. This exciting announcement was made by Dharma Productions, the renowned production house, through their official Instagram account.

The film, produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, promises to be a captivating story of ambition and passion. "Mr. And Mrs. Mahi" explores the journey of a dream shared by two hearts. With Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, audiences can expect a mesmerizing on-screen chemistry that will leave them spellbound.

This isn't the first time that Rajkummar and Janhvi have joined forces on the silver screen. They previously collaborated in the 2021 horror comedy "Roohi," where their impeccable performances garnered praise and admiration from both critics and fans alike. Now, with "Mr. And Mrs. Mahi," the talented duo is all set to captivate audiences once again with their exceptional acting skills and undeniable charisma.

Janhvi Kapoor, who completed shooting for the film in May, expressed her gratitude towards the entire team through a heartfelt note. She praised director Sharan Sharma for his unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring that every aspect of the film reached its full potential. Janhvi also acknowledged the immense talent of her co-star, Rajkummar Rao, whose presence added an enchanting touch to the project. The young actress credited her team for their support, and strength, and for making her look adorable both on and off the set.

In her note, Janhvi extended her appreciation to Karan Johar for his belief in the film and thanked him for his unwavering support. She expressed her excitement for audiences to witness the magic they have created through their dedication and hard work. She ended her note by reflecting on the challenging journey of filmmaking, where every act of creation is born out of destruction. Despite the difficulties faced, Janhvi expressed her unwavering faith in the final product and eagerly awaits the audience's response.

Aside from "Mr. And Mrs. Mahi," Janhvi Kapoor has another exciting project lined up—Nitesh Tiwari's film titled "Bawaal," where she will share the screen with the charismatic Varun Dhawan. With an array of captivating films in her kitty, Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly on the path to becoming one of Bollywood's most promising stars.

As the release date for "Mr. And Mrs. Mahi" draws closer, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the on-screen magic created by the dynamic duo of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. With an engaging storyline, remarkable performances, and a talented team behind the scenes, this sports drama is expected to leave a lasting impression on audiences. So mark your calendars for March 15, 2024, and get ready to witness the dreams of "Mr. And Mrs. Mahi" unfold on the silver screen, captivating hearts across the nation.