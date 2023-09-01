Apology for Inaccuracy in Publishing News

This is to clarify and issue an apology regarding the news titled "Arunachal to Get its First High Court Judge" which was published on our website on March 6 this year.

We hereby apologize that there was a mistake in the news at the time of publishing where we referred to Justice Ete as the first High Court judge from Arunachal Pradesh.

After the matter was brought to our notice, we have rectified the mistake and made the necessary corrections, and published a correct version of the news on Friday (1-09-2023).

Here is the corrected story.