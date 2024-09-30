Guwahati: 2 Companies Fined Rs 18.9 Cr Over Seized Gutkha-Tobacco Shipment

GST officers intercepted a shipment of gutkha and chewing tobacco packets in Guwahati recently being illegally transported. Two companies involved were sent notices imposing fines worth up to Rs 18.9 crore, officials informed.
A team of state GST officers had intercepted a parcel train coming from Delhi at Mirza Railway Station in Guwahati. Subsequent searches led to the recovery of a substantial consignment of pan masala and tobacco. The items were loaded in cartons and subsequently transferred to 48 trucks currently stationed at the Commissionerate's campus in Kar Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati.
The seized consignments included popular brands such as Shikhar 1000, SS-One Zarda, Signature Pan Masala, and Action 7 Zarda. These products were being transported by two logistics companies, M/s TNS Express Pvt. Ltd and M/s AVG Logistics Ltd, the officials informed.
Upon conducting a thorough physical verification of the goods—under uninterrupted videography—the GST officers discovered that the items were being carried without the requisite E-way Bills and accompanying documentation.
In response to this violation, the authorities issued show-cause notices imposing a hefty penalty of Rs 18.9 crore on the transporters. According to GST regulations, the trucks will be released only after the payment of the penalty is completed.
The statement added, "The consignments mainly consisting of brands Sikhar 1000, SS-One Zarda, Siggnature Pan Masala and Action 7 Zarda were transported by 2 (two) transportes, viz., M/s TNS Express Pvt. Ltd (TNS) and M/s AVG Logistics Ltd (AVG). Physical verification of the goods was conducted under uninterrupted videography and it was found that the goods were carried without proper E/way Bills and documents. Accordingly, show-cause notices amounting to penalty of Rs. 18.9 Crores have been issued to the transporters."