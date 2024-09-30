Guwahati: 2 Companies Fined Rs 18.9 Cr Over Seized Gutkha-Tobacco Shipment

The statement added, "The consignments mainly consisting of brands Sikhar 1000, SS-One Zarda, Siggnature Pan Masala and Action 7 Zarda were transported by 2 (two) transportes, viz., M/s TNS Express Pvt. Ltd (TNS) and M/s AVG Logistics Ltd (AVG). Physical verification of the goods was conducted under uninterrupted videography and it was found that the goods were carried without proper E/way Bills and documents. Accordingly, show-cause notices amounting to penalty of Rs. 18.9 Crores have been issued to the transporters."