No Teachers Given Ambubachi Mela Duty, Clarifies Kamrup (M) DC

Two days after issuing of notice regarding teachers to be roped in for Ambubachi Mela duty, the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, Pallav Gopal Jha, on Wednesday clarified that the notification was issued due to some miscommunication.
DC Jha told Pratidin Time Digital Desk, "The notification that was issued by the District Inspector of Schools to provide teachers for smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela will be withdrawn as it was issued due to some miscommunication."
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter education minister Ranoj Pegu said, "No teacher has been given Ambuwasi duty. Infact duty detailment is not yet done — @DCKamrupMetro has clarified."
It may be noted that on June 12, Kamrup (M) District Inspector of Schools issued a notice to provide efficient teachers/manpower for smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela.
“With reference to the subject cited above, I have the honour to request you for providing 5 nos. of efficient teachers from HS School and 3 nos. of efficient teachers from High School as per enclosed list of schools for smooth conduct of Ambubachi Mela, 2023,” the notification reads.
“The name of teachers with contact number is mandatory to send this Inspectorate on or before 13th June/2023 positively without fail,” it added.
Ambubachi Mela will be held from June 22 to 26.