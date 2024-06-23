12-Year-Old Tanbir Gogoi from Assam Fights Muscular Dystrophy; Family Appeals for Support

Tanbir Gogoi, a 12-year-old boy from Amguri in Sivasagar, has been bravely fighting Muscular Dystrophy since 2020. Despite continuous efforts, his condition remains challenging, leaving his family in desperate need of support.
Tanbir's condition has placed immense emotional and financial strain on his parents, who are now appealing to the community for help. They are seeking assistance to provide Tanbir with the necessary medical care and support to improve his quality of life.
Tanbir is currently a fifth-grade student at Don Bosco School, where he has shown resilience and determination in his studies despite his ongoing health challenges.
The Gogoi family's plight highlights the broader issue of access to medical resources for those suffering from rare and incurable diseases. Community support and assistance can make a significant difference in Tanbir's ongoing battle.
Anyone willing to extend a helping hand can contact the family directly to offer their support.
Punjab National Bank, Amguri Branch
Bank Account Number- 0024200100004618
IFSC: PUNB0002420
Mobile Number- 8471950411