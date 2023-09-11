4 Unlawful Tollgates in Assam Face Demand for Tax Reimbursement & Immediate Closure: AAP

Immediate Actions Required:

1. Reimbursement of Illegal Tax: The state & national authorities are urged to take prompt and decisive action to reimburse the illegally collected taxes to all the concerned taxpayers/citizens.

2. Closure of Illegal Tollgates: To prevent further unauthorized tax collection, it is imperative that the four tollgates declared unlawful by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in the Parliament are immediately and permanently need to be closed.

3. Compliance with National Regulations: The recent announcement by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reinforces the need for strict adherence to national regulations governing toll plaza spacing.

4. Public Awareness: An extensive awareness campaign is necessary to inform citizens about their rights and obligations concerning toll taxes, and to keep them informed about the actions being taken to rectify the situation.