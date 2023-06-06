Assam

AHSEC To Declare HS Results Today

This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma early this morning.
Pratidin Time

The much-awaited results for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination conducted under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be announced at 9 am on Tuesday.

The following are the other websites where the results will be posted:

1. https://ahsec.assam.gov.in

2. http:/www.indiaresults.com/

3. https:/assamjobalerts.com/

4. https://iresults.net

5. https://exametc.com

6. https:/www.assamresult.co.in/

7. https:/www.results.shiksha/

8. https:/www.assamresult.in/

9. https://iresults.in

This announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his official Twitter handle early this morning.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, "Today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023. The results can be viewed on the following website ;- 1. https://ahsec.assam.gov.in 2. http:/www.indiaresults.com/ 3. https:/assamjobalerts.com/ 4.https://iresults.net 5.https://exametc.com 6.https:/www.assamresult.co.in/ 7. https:/www.results.shiksha/ 8. https:/www.assamresult.in/ 9. https://iresults.in"

AHSEC Revises Syllabus Of Several Subjects For HS 1st, 2nd Year
Himanta Biswa Sarma
AHSEC
HS Exam

