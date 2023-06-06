AHSEC To Declare HS Results Today

This announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his official Twitter handle early this morning.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, "Today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023. The results can be viewed on the following website ;- 1. https://ahsec.assam.gov.in 2. http:/www.indiaresults.com/ 3. https:/assamjobalerts.com/ 4.https://iresults.net 5.https://exametc.com 6.https:/www.assamresult.co.in/ 7. https:/www.results.shiksha/ 8. https:/www.assamresult.in/ 9. https://iresults.in"