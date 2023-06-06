AHSEC To Declare HS Results Today

The much-awaited results for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination conducted under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be announced at 9 am on Tuesday.
The following are the other websites where the results will be posted:
1. https://ahsec.assam.gov.in
2. http:/www.indiaresults.com/
3. https:/assamjobalerts.com/
4. https://iresults.net
5. https://exametc.com
6. https:/www.assamresult.co.in/
7. https:/www.results.shiksha/
8. https:/www.assamresult.in/
9. https://iresults.in
This announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his official Twitter handle early this morning.
