APDCL Urges People to Observe 'Earth Hour' on March 23

Earth Hour, organized by World Wildlife Fund (WWF), is a global grassroots movement uniting people to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet. It takes place annually when individuals, communities, businesses, and governments around the world turn off non-essential lights for one hour from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. local time.

The initiative began in 2007 as a symbolic gesture by the WWF in Sydney, Australia, with millions of people switching off their lights to raise awareness about climate change. Since then, Earth Hour has grown into a massive grassroots movement, engaging millions of people across 190 countries.