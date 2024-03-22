APDCL Urges People to Observe 'Earth Hour' on March 23

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has requested consumers to observe "Earth Hour" on March 23, 2024 (Saturday).
The APDCL has appealed people to switch off non-essential lights from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 23 as a mark of support to World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Taking to platform 'X', APDCL wrote, "APDCL requests our esteemed consumers to observe the “EARTH HOUR” on 23rd March, 2024 Saturday by Switching Off the *non-essential lights* from 8:30PM to 9:30PM as a support to WWF-INDIA."
Earth Hour, organized by World Wildlife Fund (WWF), is a global grassroots movement uniting people to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet. It takes place annually when individuals, communities, businesses, and governments around the world turn off non-essential lights for one hour from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. local time.
The initiative began in 2007 as a symbolic gesture by the WWF in Sydney, Australia, with millions of people switching off their lights to raise awareness about climate change. Since then, Earth Hour has grown into a massive grassroots movement, engaging millions of people across 190 countries.
Earth Hour serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to address climate change and other environmental challenges facing our planet. By dimming the lights, participants demonstrate their willingness to take action and reduce their carbon footprint. However, Earth Hour is not merely about turning off lights; it's about sparking conversations, inspiring sustainable actions, and advocating for policy changes to protect the environment.