Assam: APTF Jawan Killed In Road Mishap In Hailakandi

A jawan of the Assam Police Task Force (APTF) was tragically killed in a road mishap that occurred in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

The incident took place at the National Highway on Monday night.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Bijoy Nath.

Sources informed that the accident occurred after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the side railings.

Meanwhile, local police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Earlier yesterday, two youths were killed after their bike crashed into a tree at Kheroni under Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district.

According to sources, the bike, bearing registration number ‘AS 09 D 7995’ was in high speed when it lost control and crashed into a roadside tree. Both died on the spot.