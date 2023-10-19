Assam: Food Craft Institute In-Charge Principal Arrested While Accepting Bribe

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Thursday trapped red-handed the In-charge Principal of an institute for allegedly accepting bribe in Nagaon district.
As per information, a complaint was received by the Directorate alleging that Jalen Baishya, In-charge Principal of the Food Craft Institute in Nagaon's Samaguri had demanded Rs. 2,500 as bribe from the complainant for releasing payments against supply of vegetables and grocery items to the institute. Later, the In-charge Principal reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 2,000.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid earlier today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam. Jalen Baishya was caught red handed in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 2,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant at Samaguri Tiniali.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.
Finding sufficient evidence against the above public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Anti-Corruption department.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 19/10/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 86/2023 under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Necessary legal follow up action is underway.