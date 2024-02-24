Assam Govt Don't Have Courage To Bring UCC, Hence Repealing Marriage Act, Says AIUDF MLA

"They couldn't bring any Bill on polygamy or UCC in Assam...So, they are repealing the assam-muslim-marriage">Assam Muslim Marriages & Divorces Registration Act. Assam cabinet doesn't have the right to repeal or amend a constitutional right..." the AIUDF MLA further said.

According to the 2011 census, Muslims make up 34 per cent of Assam's population, standing at 1.06 crore out of a total population of 3.12 crore.