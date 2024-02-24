Assam Govt Don't Have Courage To Bring UCC, Hence Repealing Marriage Act, Says AIUDF MLA

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam said that the repeal of the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935, is a “tactic to target Muslims” by the Assam government.
Islam claimed that the Assam government does not have the "courage" to bring the Uniform Civil Code, hence repealing the Marriage Act.
"This Government doesn't have the courage to bring UCC. They can't do it. What they brought in Uttarakhand, is not UCC either...They were trying to bring UCC to Assam too. But I think they can't bring it to Assam because there are people from several castes and communities here...BJP followers themselves follow those practices here...Elections are approaching, this is just their tactics to target Muslims," he said.
"They couldn't bring any Bill on polygamy or UCC in Assam...So, they are repealing the assam-muslim-marriage">Assam Muslim Marriages & Divorces Registration Act. Assam cabinet doesn't have the right to repeal or amend a constitutional right..." the AIUDF MLA further said.
According to the 2011 census, Muslims make up 34 per cent of Assam's population, standing at 1.06 crore out of a total population of 3.12 crore.
Earlier yesterday, the Assam cabinet led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935.
This was announced by cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah after the weekly cabinet meeting of the Assam government held in Guwahati.
With this, all matters related to Muslim marriages and divorces would now fall under the Special Marriages Act. Under the act, 94 Muslim marriage registrars were functioning earlier. The custody of these marriages has been handed over to District Commissioners or District Registrars.
Speaking on the important decision, Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "The cabinet has repealed the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act 1935. From now on, the divorce or registration of Muslim marriages will not be allowed. Further, District Commissioners or district registrars will get custody of the 94 marriage registrars that existed earlier. The Assam government has also decided to provide a one-time compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the registrars."