Assam Journo Dies from Multiple Organ Failure Following Insect Attack

Utpal Deka, a dedicated journalist working for a prominent news portal in Guwahati, has tragically passed away due to multiple organ failures.
Deka's health began to decline after an unidentified insect attacked him during what was reported as a tour a few days prior to his death. Following the incident, he developed a high fever and experienced considerable physical weakness.
Despite receiving urgent medical care at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati, Deka's condition worsened rapidly, resulting in the failure of several internal organs, including both kidneys. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he succumbed to his illness.
Deka’s untimely death is a profound loss to the journalism community, where he was known for his commitment and professionalism.