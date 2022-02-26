Assam: Major Road Mishap in Chirang

In a tragic road accident, one person has succumbed to his injuries and three others have been grievously injured.

The accident took place at the national highway 31 in Dhaligaon in Assam’s Chirang district on Saturday.

A speedy container truck lost its control and knocked down a Hyundai Eon car which was coming from the opposite side.

Four persons who were travelling in the car were stuck inside the car after the truck smashed into it.

However, after rescue operations conducted by the police with the help of locals of the area, the travelers were rescued.

Three persons had sustained major injuries. They have been admitted at the Bongaigaon Hospital for further treatment

One person identified as Hasem Ali was already dead at the time he was rescued.