Assam to Get 10 Skill Development Centers with Rs 90 Cr Investment

The Pan IIT Alumni Association, launched by IIT graduates, will establish 10 skill development centers across Assam, with support from both State and Central Governments. This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press briefing followed by a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The initiative is set to receive a substantial investment of Rs 90 crore, with Rs 10 crore allocated by the state government and Rs 80 crore funded by the alumni association.

The primary objective of these centers is to provide skill development training to students, enabling them to secure better employment opportunities. As part of the initiative, the alumni association will take full responsibility for providing placements to graduates of these centers.

CM Sarma said, "IIT graduates have established a Pan IIT Alumni Association. With support from both the State and Central Governments, the Cabinet has today approved the creation of 10 skill development centers. These centers will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 90 crore, with Rs 10 crore funded by the state government and Rs 80 crore by the alumni association."

“Additionally, the association will assume full responsibility for ensuring employment opportunities for students graduating from these centers,” he added.