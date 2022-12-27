DU Ragging Case: University GS Expelled from Hostel

The General Secretary of the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU), Ujjal Ankur Borah has been expelled from the boys' hostel for his alleged involvement in the ragging incident that took place on November 27.

The decision for expelling Ujjal Borah was taken by the DU Anti-ragging committee.

Ujjal Ankur Borah was a resident student of the Padmanath Gohain Baruah Boys’ Hostel.

Reportedly, Anand Sarma, the victim student had alleged that Ujjal Borah had snatched his mobile phone when he was tortured in the name of ragging.

Anand Sarma also claimed that he was threatened by the general secretary not to disclose any information about the ragging incident to anyone.

It may be mentioned that Sarma had jumped from the third floor of the Padmanath Gohain Baruah Students’ Hostel building to escape ragging on November 27.

On December 6, Rahul Chetry, the prime accused in the ragging incident had confessed about his involvement in the ragging incident.