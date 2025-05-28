Pure, Rare, and Roasted: Assam’s Bamboo Salt Wows the World

In a remarkable tale of innovation and entrepreneurship, a youth from Assam’s Golaghat district has gained international attention by producing a rare and valuable variety of salt known as Bamboo Salt, which is now being sold in global markets for as much as ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 per kilogram.

Bhairab Gogoi, a resident of Bokolai village in Golaghat's Kamarbandha, has been producing this special salt using a traditional method that involves roasting salt more than nine times inside bamboo tubes. The process, inspired by Korean techniques, is both time-intensive and laborious. However, the final product is considered extremely pure and even safe for consumption by individuals who are typically advised to avoid regular salt due to health concerns.

According to Gogoi, it takes nearly 50 kg of regular salt to produce just 2 kg of Bamboo Salt after the multi-stage roasting process. Despite the low yield, the salt’s purity and medicinal properties have made it highly sought after in international wellness and health product markets.

He also mentioned that a team from Maharashtra has already purchased a batch of his Bamboo Salt, indicating growing interest from outside Assam. Over the past two years, Gogoi has not only built a niche brand around his product but has also provided employment opportunities to several local youths.

“I started this with a vision to do something different and traditional. Today, I’m proud that our local innovation has reached international shelves,” said Gogoi.

This inspiring story from rural Assam showcases the potential of indigenous knowledge and sustainable practices. With global recognition, Bamboo Salt from Golaghat could pave the way for more traditional products to find their place in premium global markets.

