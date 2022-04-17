“Felt Blessed”: Assam CM Takes Part In Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took part in Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on the banks of the Brahmaputra in North Guwahati.

While taking part in the event, CM Sarma said he felt blessed.

"Felt blessed while taking part in Hanuman Jayanti observed on the bank of Brahmaputra at North Guwahati,” the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

"Beats of Nagra and singing of hymns by devotees in presence of spiritual leaders from across the country turned the atmosphere even more divine," he tweeted further.