Incessant Rainfall On Feb 4 & 5 In Assam May Dampen Saraswati Puja Celebrations

The Metrological Department predicted incessant rainfall in the state on February 4 and 5, which has cast a doubt over Saraswati Puja celebrations across the Assam.

The dour weather conditions have dampened the mood of the people leading up to Saraswati Puja to be celebrated on February 5, with the weather department forecasting rainfall over the two days.

Meanwhile, the mercury plunged further across the region leading to even colder conditions due to the incessant rains.

The Regional Meteorological Centre located in Borjhar in Guwahati predicted light to medium rainfall across Assam and Meghalaya on February 4 and 5.

Apart from Assam, other Northeastern states are also expected to receive rainfall in the upcoming days. The low pressure region developed over the Bay of Bengal has created such overcast conditions.

Notably, amid the Covid-19 situation, the state government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations with Covid protocols in place, though, the weather conditions is likely to pour cold water on the joy of the people.