Jury Members Extend Apology Amid Goof-Up at State Film Awards

Amid the controversy over Assam singer Nahid Afrin being mistakenly awarded Best Background Singer at the 8th State Film Awards; the members of the jury eventually apologized for the indiscretion on Wednesday.

Noted director and the jury board member Chandra Mudoi on behalf of the board has extended an apology for the goof-up and said that it was unintentional and unexpected.

Speaking to the media, Chandra Mudoi said, “We have accepted our mistake, thus, we had already extended our apology for this unintentional and unexpected 'human error'. Both the songs ‘Neelate Luka Bhaku’ and ‘Natun Ejaak’ from Nijanor Gaan movie has some resemblance due to which this mistake happened. There is no need for Nahid to return the award. We are extremely sorry for this mistake.”

Earlier, in the morning hours, Assam State Film Awards, Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah said that jury members have recognized Nahid Afrin for the award for the best playback singer after producer/director of the movie ‘Nijanor Gaan’ had referred her name to the board.

Borah explained before the media saying, “The process starts with the Producers submitting an application form, the producer of the movie ‘Nijanor Gaan’ had referred Nahid Afrin’s name, however, they didn’t mentioned about the name of the song. While the jury members were listening to all the songs of the movie, maybe they had a discussion, following which they got into confusion. However, until and unless the producer does not nominate the song or the artist, the jury cannot select the said song or artist for the award. There might be a human error due to which this has turned into a controversy.”

He said, “As there was mention of Nahid Afrin in the application form, so she has received the honor though the name of the song was wrongfully presented on the certificate. She received the award for Natun Ejaak. There is no need for her to return the award.”

It may be noted that a major controversy erupted on social media after it came to the fore that Nahid Afrin was conferred the Best Playback Singer recognition at the 8th State Film Awards ceremony for a song that she wasn’t actually a part of.

Nahid Afrin received the Pratima Pandey Barua Award for Best Playback Singer (Woman) at the awards ceremony for the song ‘Neelate Luka Bhaku’ from Nijanor Gaan movie.

However, the song was not sung by Nahid Afrin but by Rupjyoti Devi and Zubeen Garg.

The development drew widespread criticism in the state’s cultural department as soon as it became viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the original singer of the song took to Facebook and shared a picture of Nahid receiving the award from Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary along with a certificate accompanying the award. She also posted screenshot from Youtube.

“CONGRATULATIONS Nahid Afrin for receiving prestigious 8th Assam State Film Award for this song,” her caption read.